COVID-19: 18 NYSC members test positive- Niger Gov’t affirms

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger state commissioner for Information and Strategy , Mohammed Sani Idris has confirmed a total of 18 corps members out of those newly posted to serve in the state have tested positive to COVID-19 in the state.

Following confirmation rising cases of the dreaded disease in Niger state, the State Government has announced the re- enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in the state with immediate effect.

Briefing newsmen in Minna on the development, the commissioner said, “ it has come to our notice that out of the corps members posted to Niger state, 18 have been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.”

He disclosed that the affected corps members had already been handed over to the state Ministry for Health and they have been quarantined.

Against this backdrop, the commissioner stated that the state government has resuscitated the COVID-19 Task Force to enforce strict compliance on people to the protocol of the disease in the state.

According to him, with lastest development, the State Task Force on COVID-19 will embark on massive sensitization of the people on the disease and the need for them to adhere to the guidelines such as wearing of face mask, washing of hands, social distancing among others.

Idris explained that with immediate effect, the government has directed that henceforth, staff and visitors to the State Secretariat, Ministries, Departments and Parastatals, MDAs must use of face mask or be refused entrance into such offices.

“The Executive Governor of Niger State has ordered that from today, all in public offices nobody should be allowed access without wearing face mask.

“Heads of Ministries, Departments and Parastatals, MDAs have been informed to take charge and provide hand washing items for their staff”

“This also include the Government House, State House of Assembly complex, Secretariat. They are to ensure nobody enters these areas without a face mask as sensitization continues. And to the best of our ability we will ensure the COVID-19 protocols are observed,” he stressed.

The commissioner stated that all the COVID-19 Centers are still active as they were never closed down.