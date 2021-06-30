Court upholds 21 years sentence against Jigawa armed robber, rapist

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

A Court of Appeal, Kano division, presided by Justice Habeeb Abiru on Monday affirmed the judgement of High Court of Justice, Jigawa State, against one Mummuni Tukur (Appellant).

In a statement by Zainab Baba Santali, Public Relations Officer Jigawa State Ministry of Justice on Tuesday the appellant was convicted by the High Court, presided over by Justice Umar Maigari Sadiq over rape and armed robbery offence on 8th April, 2019.

The statement recalled that Tukur was arrested for waylaying a woman (name withheld), where he robbed and raped her at a bush called Shuga Bush in Kirkasamma Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The appellant was then apprehended by good Samaritan, who took him to the village head, who later handed him over to the police for investigation.

Tukur confessed to have committed the offences when he was interrogated by the Police and was then charged to the High Court.

During the trial, Justice Sadiq, who is now Chief Judge of Jigawa State, charged the accused with offences of rape and armed robbery, which contravene sections 298(b) and 283 of the Penal Code Laws of Jigawa State, 2012 respectively.

Justice Sadiq then found the accused guilty of the offences and sentenced him to 21 years imprisonment.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, Tukur filed an appeal at the Appeal Court, Kano division.

In his verdict on Monday, the appeal court judge, Justice Abiru, upheld the high court’s judgement of 21 years imprisonment against the appelant.