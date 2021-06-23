Court sentences woman in Kebbi for adultery

From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Magistrate Court 1 has sent one Mr Onyebuchi Okafor and Miss Mnasura Sheahu to prison for committing adultery and fornication.

Presiding over the judgement yesterday, the Cheif magistrate Kakale Mungadi said that the two accused person should be reminded pending the investigation by the Police prosecutor.

“according to the section 206 of Kebbi State the two accused people have committed adultery and they should be reminded in the prison Case pending the completion of the prosecutor investigation.

In his prayer, the counsel to the accused person Mr. Magnus ihejirika who requested for the bail for allowing him file a bail motion was denied by the judge.

According to the Police prosecutor Inspector Jibril Abba said that the accused person has been haven a several cases with them as such the court should not grant him a bail until the investigation had been completed.

“I urge this ordinary court not to accept the bail as accused person had been indicted several in committed a crime” he said.

During the court interrogation, the accused person who denied committed the crime while the 1st responded Miss Sheahu agreed to the offence, requesting for the Justice as she has born baby girl.

The chief magistrate had adjune the case to 5th July, 2021, urge the defense lawyer to write the motion for the bail personal.