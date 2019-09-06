Court returns case file on ex-Gov Yari’s assets seizure to CJ

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Federal High Court, yesterday, returned the case file of former Zamfara State Governor, AbdulAziz Yari, to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for fresh reassignment.

Yari had in a fundamental right suit dragged the federal government to court over the intention to confiscate his assets.

The Attorney General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was mentioned as respondents in the matter

The vacation judge, Justice N. Maha held that the case file was return to the CJ on the ground that her court would not be able to complete hearing in suit by September 13 when the Court’s annual vacation comes to an end.

The prosecution counsel, Hussaina Gambo, had at the resumption of trial, informed the court that she was just served the reply of the applicant and as such will need time to look at it and respond on point of law if the need arises.

She prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable her to do so.

Although, counsel to the former governor, Mahmud Magaji SAN oposed the adjournment on the grounds that the suit required accelerated hearing being a fundamental human rights suit,the Judge insisted that the matter cannot proceed.

In a short ruling, Justice Maha noted that her sitting as a vacation judge would expire on September 13 and would not be able to hear and determine the matter fully before then.

She then ordered that the case file be returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment to another judge.

She however ordered all parties in the suit to continue to respect the rule of law pending the conclusion of the matter.

In a motion exparte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/948/2019, the former governor prayed the court to restrain the government from freezing his bank accounts or seizing any of his properties pending the hearing and determination of his suit challenging the action of the government.