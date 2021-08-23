Politics News

Court restrains Secondus from parading self as PDP National Chairman

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
We didn't collect $10m bribe to pass PIB - Senate President
No Newer Articles
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Court restrains Secondus from parading self as PDP National Chairman https://t.co/kOBmyh5vTr
12 hours ago
We didn’t collect $10m bribe to pass PIB – Senate President https://t.co/O06DKeoJh1
16 hours ago
NUC boss assures good leadership to varsities’ system https://t.co/y9XQPJjJXm
16 hours ago
Doctor’s strike: Court order parties to suspend hostilities, maintain status quo https://t.co/DKUTcTLVz7
17 hours ago
Again, Police confirm abduction of more 50 people, killing of 4 in Zamfara https://t.co/BoOTWyS1HI
17 hours ago
We Are Social Too