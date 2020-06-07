Court remands man for raping 7 months old daughter

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court has remanded a 38-year-old man, Mr Simon Emeka for raping his 7-months-old daughter.

When the case came up, Police Prosecuting Officer, Sergeant Friday Kanshio told the court that on June 1st, 2020, one Josephine Habba of No. 34 Modern Market Road Makurdi went to the Nigerian Police Force ‘D’ Division Makurdi and reported that on the same date she went to Jestic Hospital in Makurdi with her daughter for treatment and she heard one Mrs Favour Emeka crying and telling a nurse that her seven-months-old baby girl named Prosper Emeka was raped by her husband Simon Emeka.

He said during Police investigation the said Simon Emeka was arrested for committing the crime which is contrary to section 391 and 284 of the penal code law of Benue State.

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and allegation.

Police Prosecuting Officer told the court that investigation into the matter was still on and asked the court for another date to enable the prosecution prove its case.

The trial Magistrate, Mr Isaac Ajim remanded the accused at the Nigerian Correctional Service and adjourned the case to August 31, 2020 for further mention.

