Court remands man for allegedly beating woman to death

A chief magistrate’s court in Ebute Meta, Lagos state, on Monday ordered that a 37-year-old man, Jamiu Popoola, who allegedly beat a woman to death , be remanded in custody in a correctional facility.

Police charged Popoola with murder.

Chief Magistrate OG Oghre, who did not accept Popoola’s plea, ordered that he be remanded in custody in the Ikoyi Correctional Center, pending legal advice from the state prosecutor director ( DPP).

She ordered the police to refer the case to the DPP.

Oghre adjourned the case until August 3.

Earlier, prosecution attorney Inspector Doney Raphel told the court that the accused committed the offense on April 30 in Meiran, a suburb of Lagos.

He alleged the suspect hit 35-year-old Ajoke Adeshemowo.

The offense, he said, violated the provisions of article 223 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015, which carries the death penalty. (NAA)