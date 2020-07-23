Court remands 50 year old farmer in Police custody for rape in Benue

Share This





















From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

A 50-year-old farmer, Gbaeren Aduu has been remanded at the Police Detention Facility on the orders of a Makurdi Chief Magistrate for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a middle age woman without her consent.

During the hearing of the case yesterday, Police Prosecuting Officer, Sergeant Kuegh Abugh told the court that one Mrs Mercy Jugu who resides opposite Federal Medical Center, Apir- Makurdi had on July 1, 2020 gone to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Makurdi and reported that sometimes in May, 2020 she went for treatment of stroke in the house of one Mr Apollos Jiki of Achia, Ikurav- ya, Kwande LGA of Benue State.

According to Police Prosecuting Officer, the said Apollos went and invited one Gbaeren Adu to come and treat her.

He further said on June 20,at about 9pm, Apollos Jiki conspired with Gbaeren Adu and entered her room, held her and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

During Police investigation, the said Gbaeren Adu was arrested for committing the crime, which is contrary to section 97 and 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004.

The prosecution told the court that the second suspect, Apollos Jiki is still at large.

No plea was taken for want of Jurisdiction.

The Prosecution then asked for another date as investigation into the matter is still on.

The trial Magistrate, Mrs Mercy Igbadu, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Police detention facility and adjourned the case to September 17, 2020 for further mention.

