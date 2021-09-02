Court refuses to hear Maina fresh bail motion

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, will remain in prison as the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, refused to hear his fresh bail application.

When the matter was called up yesterday, counsel to Maina, David Iorhemba, informed the court of the fresh bail application for his client.

Reacting, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Andrew Ocholi, said he filed a counter-affidavit and preliminary objection to show that Maina is not entitled to bail any longer.

In his ruling, Justice Ahmed R. Mohammed noted that the motion was contentious and as such could not be heard during the court’s vacation.

Consequently, the judge held that the case be returned to Justice Okon Abang’s court, where the case is originally being heard, for the consideration of the new motion for bail after the court’s vacation.

Maina is being tried along with his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd on a 12-count charge in which they are accused, among others, of laundering over a billion naira.

They were arraigned on October 25, 2019 following which Justice Abang ordered that Maina be remanded in Kuje prisonm

He was later released from the prison in July upon meeting his bail conditions.

On November 18, 2020 Justice Abang revoked the bail granted Maina on the ground that he had jumped bail.

He was later arrested in Niger Republic and returned to court last December during which the court ordered that he be returned to Kuje prison, pending the conclusion of trial.

Upon being returned to prison, his lawyer, Francis Oronsaye withdrew from the case and a new lawyer, Anayo Adibe filed another bail application, which Justice Abang, in a ruling on February 28, 2021, rejected on the grounds that it was without merit.

Justice Abang held that Maina did not deserve being granted bail again after jumping an earlier bail.

The judge added that held that Maina failed to place sufficient materials before the court to convince it that he deserved another bail.

Before the court’s vacation, Justice Abang adjourned further hearing in the case till October 4 this year.