Court orders resident doctors to resume work

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja, has granted an order of interim injunction directing the National Association of Resident Doctors to immediately cease its strike/industrial action.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima also ordered the striking doctors to resume duties forthwith until the hearing and determination of the pending Motion on notice.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the matter had been fixed for the 8th October 2020.

Justice Galadima made the order sequel to an ex parte application filed by the applicant Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights and Association of Women in Trade & Agriculture through their counsel, Frank Tietie Esq.

Frank Tietie in an exparte motion filed in a matter against National Association of Resident Doctors, Hon. Minister of Health, Hon. Minister of Labour & Productivity and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had prayed for an interim order of the court directing the National Association of Resident Doctors being a provider of the essential services of health necessary to the fundamental right to life, to immediately cease its strike action and resume duties forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...