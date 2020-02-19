Court orders release of Dasuki’s passport, as trial continues March 13

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja has ordered the release of the International Traveling Passport of former National Security Adviset NSA, Colonel Mohammed Sambo Dasuki rtd to him.

The trial Judge, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf Wednesday, ordered the registrar of the court to release the document to Dasuki through his counsel, Ahmed Raji SAN.

The order is sequel to the application brought by Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Raji SAN on the strength of Sections 1, 2, 491 and 492 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act. ACJA 2015 and the inherent power of the court.

The order was to enable ex NSA boss carry out renewal of the document having become expired since the court took its custody.

Moreover, the order to release the passport was also to enable Dasuki obtain a visa for a specialised medical consultation in abroad after being in detention for four years.

The defendant’s application was not opposed by the prosecution, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Delivering the ruling, Justice Baba Yusuf granted the application of the defendant in the absent of an objection by the EFCC.

Dasuki along with four others are standing trial before the court in the alleged charges of breach of trust and money-laundering.

Meanwhile, trial continues March 13, 2020.