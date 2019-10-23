Court orders interim forfeiture of 23 properties linked to Maina

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Justice Folasade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) an interim forfeiture order on 23 landed properties traced to the embattled former boss of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdurasheed Maina.

The Judge gave the order, yesterday, after hearing an ex parte motion filled by the anti graft agency, as well as giving an order directing the publication of the order of interim forfeiture in any national daily newspaper.

According the trial judge, the order of newspaper publication is warn any person(s) or body(ies) who may have interest in the assets and properties listed in the schedule to show cause, within 14 days of such publication, why a final order of forfeiture to the Federal Government of the said assets and properties should not be made.

The ex parte motion, which was moved by Mohammed Abubakar alleged that the said properties were suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities traced to Miana and his associates.

It was brought pursuant to Section 17(1) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

The properties include houses, estates, companies among others located in Abuja, Kaduna, Borno and Nasarawa States.

Some of the properties are; Plot MF 19, Cadastral Zone, Karl Abuja, Plot 18 Road F, Malawi North East Residential Layout Kaduna, Kaduna State, Flat 42C, SMC Quarters Unguwan Dosa, plot 016 comprising of 3bedroom semidetached bungalow, Kaduna, Kaduna state, A property at Tola street Bandarawa Kaduna comprising of 3bedrooms and undeveloped land, Kaduna

Also a property at Plat Y12; Kano street Kano new extension Kaduna, Kaduna state, Block 23 Flat 2, Life camp(2bedroom semidetached) FCT Abuja, Plot of Cof O BO/426 Beacon B 5086, B5087, B5105; B5014; B5099 Cadastral B05 Utako, FCT, Plot 965 Cadastral zoneC02 Gwarinmpa FCT ECT.