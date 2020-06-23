Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A Federal Capital Territory high court sitting in Bwari, has ordered the unconditional release of the Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Party, Ikenga, IMO Ugochinyere.

The trial judge, Justice Othman Musa frowned at the consistent disobedience to court order by the law enforcement agencies.

He held that the law enforcement agents are in office and are able to perform their responsibilities because the law permits them.

He said it is an affront to the court for them not to obey same law while carrying out their responsibilities.

He also re-affirm the earlier order restraining the police from arresting and detaining had m pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Ugochinyere had through his lawyer, Chibuzor Ezike, in an exparte motion dated June 19, 2020 prayed the for an order unconditional release of the CUPP Spokesman who has been in police custody since last week.

Ezike said, ‘’We are praying the court for an order of this Honourable court for the unconditional release of the applicant who has been in dete tion since last week

‘’We have it on good authority that the applicant will be arraigned this morning by the police’’.

In a short ruling after listening to the applicant’s client, the court held, ‘’ The order praying the court for unconditional release of is hereby granted.

‘’The earlier order restraining the respondents from arresting, detaining the applicant in any manner is hereby re-aafirmed’’.

Shortly after he was granted unconditional release by the high court, he was alao arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Wise Zone 2, where he pleaded not guilty to a 4 count charge bordering on defaming Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the entire House of Representatives.

