Court dismisses Kano kingmakers’ suit challenging new emirates

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

A Kano State High Court on Monday dismissed the suit filed by Kano Emirate Kingmakers, challenging the creation of four new emirates.

Recall that the four Kingmakers, Madakin Kano, District head of Dawakintofa, Yusuf Nabahani, Makaman Kano, District head of Wudil, Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim, Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, District head of Gabasawa, Bello Abubakar and Sarkin Ban Kano, District head of Dambatta, Mukhtar Adnan last year instituted the suit against Kano State government’s decision to create additional emirates with first-class status.

The defendants in the suit are Kano State Government, the Governor, the Speaker of the Kano House of Assembly, the Kano House of Assembly and the Attorney General of Kano State. Also included are the new emirs: Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; emir of Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar; emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar and Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

However, at the resumption of the trial on Monday, Justice Ahmed Tijjani Badamosi ruled that the suit has been overtaken by event as the law creating the emirates has been quashed with the judgment of Justice Usman Na’aba on November 21 that nullified the creation of the emirates.

According to him, since the law has been nullified, there is no basis continuing the case, as it will only amount to academic exercise and hence a waste of time.

Justice Na-Abba ruled that the Kano Emirate Council Law, 2019 was not properly promulgated for reasons he enunciated, thereby rendering the law a nugatory ( of little importance).

Counsel on the part of the kingmakers, Haruna Saleh, said they viewed the judgement as a technical victory for the state government, and will explore the options available to them to ventilate their grievance.

“Since the doors of litigation are not closed to us in this matter, we will explore any of the options available to us in law either by way of appeal or even before the same court to challenge the new law,” Haruna said.

However, a counsel on the part of the government said the case filed by the kingmakers was itself technical.

“If they are saying that the legislature in the state has no power to make a law, they are basing their argument on technicalities.”