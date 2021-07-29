Court discharges, acquits El-Zakzaky, his wife

From: Femi Oyelola Kaduna

A Kaduna High court has discharged and acquitted leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ites, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.

Justice Gideon Kurada delivered the judgment in Kaduna yesterday.

The Judge who was ruling in the no-case submission filed by Zakzaky upheld a no-case submission and agreed the case lacks merit.

Briefing journalists after the secret trial, counsel to Zakzaky, Marshal Abubakar, said the court upheld their no-case submission and agreed the case lacks merit.

The IMN leader and his wife stood trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, among other criminal charges since December 2015, following a clash between his followers and convoy of the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai in Zaria.

The court had fixed July 28 for

Justice Gideon Kurada, after the prosecution and counsel to the defendants addressed the court on the no-case submission prayer.

Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenah Ibrahim, was standing trial for sundry trumped-up charges, including that of aiding and abetting culpable homicide punishable by death.

In a sharp reaction President of IMN Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa said with the victory in court the false charges filed against them have finally been punctured for good after almost five years of excruciating illegal detention.

“This judgment according to him has not only vindicated them and all members of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, but it is certainly a victory for perseverance in the face of extreme persecution by the Nigerian government. It is a victory for truth and justice against tyranny and impunity.

“We, therefore, give praises to the Almighty for yet another successful outing, which further proves to the world that the Islamic Movement and its leader, are only victims of impunity and mischievous plots by both the Buhari-led federal government and the El-Rufai-led Kaduna state government. Since both governments have again failed in court after a fair trial, we expect them to respect the judgment of this honorable court and the course of justice to release them with immediate effect.”