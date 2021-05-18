Court declares Usman Mohammed Jahun as Commander General of VGN

By Usman Shuaibu

The Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Kaduna State Judicial Division has declared one Dr Usman Mohammed Jahun as an authentic Commander General of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) with Appeal No: CA/K/253/2018.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Secretary General of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Gwagwalada chapter, Hon. El-Usman Adamu and made available to Peoples Daily on Monday.

The release said the Kaduna Court of Appeal had declared that one Navy Captain Umar Bakori (rtd) was no longer the National Chairman of Vigilante Group of Nigeria.

The release further pointed out that Vigilante Group of Nigeria Gwagwalada Chapter would not allow one Ali Sokoto to operate an illegal Vigilante office situated along Doma fueling station in Gwagwalada based on the judgment of Court of Appeal Kaduna State.

According to the release, “the members of Vigilante Group of Nigeria under the leadership of Dr Usman Mohammed Jahun, Gwagwalada chapter wish to inform the Government and security agencies to intervene and close the so-called Ali Sokoto Vigilante office in Gwagwalada”.

“The Board of Trustees and the National legal Adviser of Vigilante Group of Nigeria expressed Joy as Dr Usman Mohammed Jahun was declared as the Commander General of Vigilante Group of Nigeria”, the release stated.