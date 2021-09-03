Court bars Ministry of Agriculture from replacing Jos College Provost

The National Industrial Court Abuja has barred the Federal Ministry of Agriculture from conducting interview to replace the Provost, Federal College of Veterinary and Medical Laboratory Technology, Vom, Jos, Dr Joseph Okwori.

The court which granted an exparte motion, also ordered the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) from removing the provost of the institution,

Okwori applied for the injunction through his counsel Mr Dayo Oshonibare on Aug. 31.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an interview session to get a replacement for the Provost had been scheduled for nine applicants on Thursday.

The order signed by Justice Bashar Alkali, reads in part: “I grant an order of interim injunction, restraining the Defendants/Respondents, their agents, privies, howsoever called, from proceeding with the scheduled interview/aptitude test/Examination to fill up the office of the Provost, Federal College of Veterinary and Medical Laboratory Technology, Vom, Plateau State.

“I also grant an order of interim injunction restraining the Defendants/Respondents, their agents, privies, howsoever called, from suspending, removing or terminating the appointment of the Claimant/Applicant without following due process of law”.

The orders were granted pending the hearing and determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction”.

NAN reports that Okwori was appointed as the Provost on the July 2, 2018 to serve a term of five years. (NAN)