Court adjourns Kano emirate kingmakers’ suit against Ganduje, others

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

A High Court sitting in Kano State has adjourned for further hearing, a suit instituted by the Kano Emirate kingmakers against the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and seven others.

Our correspondent reports that four emirates kingmakers, Yusuf Nabahani, Madakin Kano, Abdullahi Sarki Ibrahim , Makama Kano, Bello Abubakar, Sarki Dawakin Mai Tuta and Muktar Adnan, Sarki Bai Kano, had instituted a suit against the Speaker, Kano House of Assembly, Governor Umar Ganduje, Attorney General of the state and new emirs of Gaya, Bichi, Karaye and Rano.

The kingmakers had dragged the aforementioned to court over the creation of the new emirates and appointment of the emirs by the Ganduje-led administration.

However, during the hearing, slated for thursday, the Plaintiffs’ Counsel, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and the Defence Counsel, Ibrahim Muktar agreed that the matter be adjourned.

Both counsels agreed that the matter be adjourned till July 16th for continuation of hearing.

Against this backdrop, the presiding Judge, Justice Ahmed Tijjani Badamosi adjourned the case till July 16th for further hearing.

Recall that Justice Badamosi had dismissed an application of the four Kano Emirate kingmakers, filed by the kingmakers’ counsel, Barr. Suraj Sa’id, SAN, to stop newly installed emirs from parading themselves as emirs.