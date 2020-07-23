Corruption: Senate C’ttee recommends scrap of NDDC, asks Buhari to takeover agency

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Musa Adamu

The Senate ad-hoc Committee investigating the financial scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has just recommended the scrap of the agency’s Interim Management Committee.

A report submitted to the Senate at plenary Thursday by the Chairman, Senator Olubunmi Adetukunmbi, said NDDC spent N1.334 trillion in five years.

He said the IMC was involved in reckless spending where they spent based on “cash accounting”, and not based on the “budget”.

Details later

