Correctional Service staff commits suicide in Kaduna

From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A member of the 28th Assistant Superintendent of Corrections Basic Course, Correctional Service Staff College, Barnawa Kaduna, Cadet Mansur Suleiman has allegedly committed sucide in the early hours of yesterday.

The CPRO of the Institute, Wadai Wadai stated this in a statement made available to media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that the late Cadet was said to have committed suicide in the college hostel when his room mates went out for early morning prayers.

“Commandant of the College, ACG Peter Igba Pevigo who expressed shock over the incident, has directed circumstances leading to the death of the Cadet to be thoroughly investigated.