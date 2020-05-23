Correctional Service releases 3,751 inmates

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) yesterday said it has released 3,751 inmates.

The Service in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Augustine Njoku, said the inmates comprises of convicts and awaiting trial persons who met the criteria set by the federal government.

It said said some states Chief Judges during the jail delivery processes granted bail/release to some awaiting trial persons cumulating in the release of 3,751 inmates so far.

“The NCoS wishes to state that the process is ongoing, as other measures are in place to ensure continuity and the final figures will be made public at the end of the exercise.

“A breakdown of the release shows that 2,740 convicts and 1011 Awaiting Trial Inmates have so far benefited from the exercise.

“The Controller General of Corrections Ja’afaru Ahmed wishes to use this medium to express his profound gratitude to all the state governors, Chief Judges and other stakeholders in the Criminal Justice System who have work tirelessly to carry out this exercise and encourage its continuity.

“The Service is assuring that all inmates qualified for the amnesty and jail delivery will be released accordingly.”

