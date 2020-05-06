Coronavirus: Zamfara shuts markets, mosques, churches

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) has announced the closure of all markets in the state as well as the suspension of congressional prayers in Mosques and Churches across the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media said, Governor Mohammed Bello and made available to media in Kaduna Tuesday.

The statement said that the move is part of additional measures to curtail the curb and community transmission of covid-19 in the state.

Similarly, he re-affirmed the 8pm to 6am curfew announced by the Federal Government with an additional measure taken on Kaura Namoda Local Government Area whose curfew is now from 6pm to 6am daily.

He said the situation in Kaura Namoda is especially worrisome considering the increased number of people dying of recent in the area, including its paramount monarch. He said the family of the late Emir has been quarantined and fumigation of the Palace and major areas of the city has equally been done.

Governor Mohammed who said the new measure is for an initial period of one week lamented the non-challant attitude of the people to the observance of the simple safety rules of social distancing, use of face masks and hand sanitisers.

He said the closure of markets however, does not affect pharmaceutical shops and super markets, but government will ensure that all safety measures are employed before they are allowed to operate.

He urged the people to henceforth, observe their prayers at home as it does not negate the teaching of Islam in challenging period such as we are now in.

The Governor said at the end of the week, his administration will review the effect of the new measures to determine its next line of action.

