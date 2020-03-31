Coronavirus: UBA donates N28.5m to Jigawa govt

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has presented a check of N28.5 million to Jigawa State Government as part of the bank’s contribution to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Presenting a notification letter to the State Task-force Committee, the Managing Director of UBA Dutse branch, Alhaji Maharazu Yusif said, the gesture is to support government in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

He explained that, the bank considered the contribution as part of its cooperate responsibility to Jigawa communities and the money could be used to by government in procurement of some items that would reduce the spread of the disease in the state.

While making his remarks shortly after receiving the check, Chairman of the State Task-force and commissioner of health, Dr Abba Zakari commended the monetary support given to the state by UBA and assured proper utilisation of the funds.