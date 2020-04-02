Coronavirus: Total lockdown begins in Plateau tomorrow, says Gov. Lalong

Share This





















From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has placed embargo on all entrance and exits to and from the state effect tomorrow, 2nd June, 2020.

The Governor, who directed immediate enforcement of the order said only those on essential services will be allowed access in or out after they must have passed through series of Covid-19 test at different entries and exists points of the state.

A statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, Lalong said “the decision has become necessary in order to mitigate outbreak and spread of the novel Pandemic in our state.”

“We are following development from our neighbouring states and have notes with deep regrets, records of active cases of Covid-19,” the statement added.