Coronavirus suspects protest in Gombe, accuse govt of negligence

From David Hassan,Gombe

Suspects living with coronavirus in Gombe State Tuesday protested negligence by the government in handling their safety.

The suspects numbering more than 10 forced themselves out from the Isolation Center at Idris Mohammed Infectious Disease Hospital in Kwadon Yamaltu Deba local government area to protest their grievances.

Our correspondent reports that by the time of filing this report vehicles along Gombe/Biu road had traffic jam for hours.

The suspects who could not hide their feelings said they have been abandoned at the hospital without proper attention for some time now.

They said one of the suspects who had a wund in her body was refused to be treated for two days with a view to allow the suspect die.

According to them, they are fully aware that government wants to use them for money purposes which they kicked against, the plan for keeping them at the isolation center without proper treatment.

Speaking further, they disagreed with the result from the NCDC in Gombe Stateon people that tested positive, insisting that they are physically fit.

At a press briefing to highlight update of the virus in the state, Commissioner for Health, Dr.Ahmed Gana said government is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of those in the isolation centers.

He said their complain was in three forms which government has concluded arrangement to serve them better.

The commissioner while calling on them for calm, charged them to do the needful to carry them alone.

Also speaking during the briefing, the Chairman of the Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Idris Mohammed called on the public to always use their face mask regularly as government will distribute over a million of face mask to citizens of the state.

