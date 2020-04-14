Coronavirus: PRP urges FG to account for disbursement of N5.2bn palliatives

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has called on the Federal Government to explain the criteria used in the disbursement of N20,000 to 2.5 million Nigerians as palliatives .

The National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Abdul Gombe stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday.

The party described the claim by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Services and Disaster Management to have disbursed the said amount within 4 days as fraudulent, saying locations and the methodology used in the disbursement of the

N5.2billion to 2.6 million Nigerians be made available to the public.

” It is very hard to believe, and we consider the action fraudulent, and such claim must be urgently addressed by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government which was elected on the mantra of accountability.

” Should the Ministry fail to give Nigerians above answers, we will ask and continue to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to order prove of this payment as well as the questionable disbursement of the loans to 18, 200 Nigerians granted by National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

“We see satisfactory answers to the above as litmus tests of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidency against which the Nigeria masses that almost worshiped him will judge him and his administration.”

While lauding the efforts of the Nigerian government in the fight against coronavirus, PRP stated that one of the surest ways of containing the scourge of COVID-19 is lockdown.

“In almost all the states that have ordered lockdown, we have not seen any meaningful palliatives been put in place to ensure that those locked down are fed.

” The state governments that have ordered lockdowns in their states must provide meaningful palliatives for those locked down beyond what we have so far seen; of providing a 50 kg bags of rice, cartons of indomie, a gallon of oil and small measure of beans for 80 families and we consider this inhumane and certainly unacceptable”, the statement reads.