Coronavirus: Presidency unveils Buhari’s economic blueprint

*Lists mass agric, roads, housing programmes

By Egena Sunday Ode

The Presidency Thursday presented a checklist of what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing currently to safeguard Nigerians against the harsh economic realities of the post Covid-19 era.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, it noted that there’s global anxiety on what the future holds for humanity post-COVID-19, particularly in respect of the economy, healthcare, job security, and general wellbeing.

To assuage these apprehensions, according to the statement, the Presidency has released a checklist of some measures that President Buhari has taken, and will further take, to make life abundant for Nigerians.

The checklist: “An economic team, headed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning has been set up to examine the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

Ø Economic Sustainability Committee headed by the Vice President to define a post-COVID-19 economy for Nigeria.

Ø Task force set up on free movement of farm produce headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Plans afoot to tackle weak health systems and infrastructure through establishment of standard laboratories, intensive care units, and isolation centres in all states of the Federation. The health infrastructure will eventually be recalibrated for the good of the people, and in readiness for future emergencies.

Ø As long term measure, emphasis will be placed on integrating local content in proven researches in cure, and production of materials in the heath sector.

Ø A Fiscal Sustainability Plan to complement the suite of monetary and banking interventions recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Ø A mass agricultural programme to be put in place.

Ø Major rural road construction programme.

Ø Mass housing programme.

Ø Large scale installation of residential solar systems, utilizing mainly local materials.

Ø Expansion of the Social Investment Programme.

Ø The 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Budget 2020 assumptions and targets have already been revised.

Ø Time-sensitive expenditures are to be prioritized over less critical spending.

Ø Extant financial controls are to be strengthened to detect, eliminate and sanction instances of waste, funds misappropriation and corruption.”

