Coronavirus: Police impound 84 tricycles for violating ‘one-passenger’ order in Kano

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Police in Kano State have impounded 84 tricycles for violating the new order of carrying one passenger at a time.

The Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had on Saturday outlawed tricycle operators from carrying more than one passenger at a time after the state recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The State Traffic Officer, Kano Police Command, SP Magaji Musa Majia confirmed to our reporter that on Monday, his division had impounded 84 tricycles for violating the order, adding that he is now awaiting further instruction on the culprits.

‘’We impounded the tricycles due to violation of law restricting operators from carrying more than a passenger which they are aware of as announced by the governor so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state,” said Majia.

SP Majia said the leadership of various tricycle operators have assured him in a meeting with them of their readiness to comply with the directives.

However, the tricycle operators had complained that the government did not inform them of when the order would commence.

According to the operators, who thronged the Metro Division to express their grievances over the order, said they are ready to comply but pleaded with the government to review the order to two passengers at a time.

“We are very poor. This is our only means of earning a living. You will understand that three of use could use one tricycle at a shifting basis. If the government ask us to carry only one person, how would we settle our daily balance and even take home something?”, said a tricycle operator, Mustapha Usman.

He said, “our plea to the government is to kindly release our machines and we promise to comply to the order. We also plead with the governor to review the order to make it two passengers at a time,” he pleaded.