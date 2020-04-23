Coronavirus: Northern govs to repatriate Almajiris to states of origin – Bagudu

Share This





















Katsina receives 419 Almajiris from Kano

Kebbi receives 40 from Kaduna

From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi and Lawal Saidu, Katsina with agency report

To curtail the spread of the ravaging coronavirus in the region, governors of states in the northern region have resolved to repatriate Almajiri children to their original states of origin.

Abubakar Bagudu, the Governor of Kebbi State gave the indication yesterday, adding that the decision was reached at the meeting of the Northern Governors Forum in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Bagudu said this resolve is part of the governors’ effort to support the Federal government in the containment efforts against the Coronavirus pandemic, otherwise branded COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Bagudu who disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi, while interacting with the State Task Force on Covid-19 at Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo explained that some of the Almijiri children from the state had since been returned to Kebbi from Kaduna state.

“Some states have already started implementing this decision by taking back such Almijiri children to their own states of origin.

“I do believe that all the states in the region would soon commence the repatriation and this is for the common good of the states and Nigeria in general,” the governor said.

Governor Bagudu also expressed happiness that the state has remained COVID-19 free and assured, In Sha Allahu, it would remain so.”

He however said the state government would never to be complacent in the happy feat achieved by the state in it’s determined bid to curtail the menace of the pandemic.

Senator Bagudu averred that, efforts were on to collaborate with the management of the National Youths Service Corps scheme in the state to convert the orientation camp in Dakingari to an isolation centre as directed by the federal government while promising that the state will do what is necessary to improve the camp to serve as befitting isolation center.

Also, governor Bagudu said the Presidential Flood Committee had availed their camp, the Internally Displaced Camp at Kalgo for the state to use as an Isolation center or quarantine facility in case the need arises for it’s use.

“This is in addition to the ones already designated by the Task Force on Covid 19 at Kalgo Medical Center as Isolation camp and fully functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Covid -19 victims.

”The Task Force has also identified and dedicated a ward at Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital also in Birnin Kebbi as additional facilities for Covid -19″”, he said.

Bagudu also told the Task Force members that the federal government in its efforts to ensure that testing is taking place in all the states of the federation, it has taken steps to convert the ‘Gene’ machines which are use for tuberculosis and upgrade them for testing of Corona virus .

According to him, the Kebbi State Government has four Gene machines at Zuru, Kamba, Yauri and Argungu in addition to the one at Federal Medical Center Birning Kebbi. He said the FGN was engaging the manufacturers to upgrade the machines.

He urged the Task Force members to take advantage of the Ramadan Fasting period to particularly engage religious leaders so that they can educate people on the necessary measures to take against Covid 19.

He said meeting with Islamic leaders have been on going to look into the possibility of sponsorship of Ramadan Tafsir (Sermon) on radio and television conducted by Ulama.

This is in recognition of suspension of such Tafsir and Tarawi prayers in mosques, nationwide this Ramadan arising from the advent of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State government has received 419 almajiris evacuated by Kano State government to their state of origins as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Director of Press in the office of the Secretary to Government of the State (SGS), Alhaji Abdullahi Yar’adua, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Katsina.

The statement said that the SGS, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, received the almajiris on behalf of the state government.

Inuwa was quoted to have expressed happiness that Katsina and Kano were now taking the same measures toward curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the two states.

He explained that the state government had already closed down both Islamiyya and Qur’anic schools, and returned the almajiris to their parents including those from Niger Republic.

He thanked the Kano State Government for making adequate arrangements in profiling and quarantining the almajiris before handing them over.

The SGS announced that all the children would be taken to the NYSC camp in Katsina for another round of health examinations from where they would be transported back to their various local governments across the state.

He strongly advised parents to desist from sending their wards to unknown places thereby exposing them to social dangers under the guise of seeking for religious knowledge.

According to him, it is the responsibility of parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children, which is totally lacking in the almajiri system.

The statement noted that the Kano State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Muhammad Majidadin-Kiru, who handed over the pupils at Gidan Mutum-daya, a border town between the two states, appreciated the quick response of Katsina State government.

Already, the Kebbi State Government has received 40 deployed Alimajari students from Kaduna State Government.

Receiving the students in Birnin Kebbi, the State Capital, the Hon. Commissioner of Health and the chairman Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force Committee Hon. Ja’afaru Mamudu has said that all the children have been tested and sent to their various Local Governments.

He stated that with the aid of information got through some individuals and officials of the Kaduna State Government, they were able to rescue them and send them back to their parents for care and attention.

“You see Suru Local Government has the highest number of about 38 students while Argungu Emirate has two, and we urged the parents to caution their children from running around” he said.

“We have sent our team to the border areas since we are sharing two borders with Niger Republic and Benin Republic” he said.

He urged people to remain calm and not to panic, assuring them the State Government committed to ensuring that the disease does not spread to the State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...