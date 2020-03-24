Coronavirus: Niger govt declares 8am to 8pm daily curfew

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna.

The Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has announced a daily curfew between the hours of 8am and 8pm from Wednesday till further notice.

The governor made the announcement in a broadcast to the state as part of proactive measures towards tackling the pandemic of coronavirus.

Effective from March 25, which is just three days away, Governor Bello advised the general public to be vigilant, adhere strictly to personal hygiene, social distancing and seek medical attention in event of symptoms.

Governor Sani Bello also directed state civil servants on grades levels 1 to 12 to remain at home, except those on essential duties.

According to him, the scourge of COVID-19 is real and with the confirmed cases in Abuja, a stone throw away from Niger state, all hands should be on deck for proactive measures and preparedness for any eventualities.

He noted that no confirmed cases had been recorded in the state, but as proactive government, the state has resolved to create mass awareness and respond promptly to any case of the outbreak.

“ We have strengthened the surveillance system to detect any case of coronavirus, including investigation and monitoring of any outbreak.

“ We have reactivated our Isolation Centre at the General Hospital, Minna, and Isolation Rooms in all our General Hospitals across the state.

“ Niger State government is collaborating with Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and World Health Organisation on effective means of sharing information on how to prevent infection and mitigate in cases of an outbreak in the state.”

The Governor warned that all public gatherings of more than 20 persons will not be tolerated.

While asking the people to adhere strictly to public health guidelines, the governor prayed God to bring an end to the scourge of coronavirus ravaging humanity very soon.