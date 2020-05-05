Coronavirus: Nestlé Nigeria donates food, beverages worth N32m to Kaduna

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Nestlé Nigeria has donated food and beverages worth N32 million to support the Coronavirus (COVID-19) palliative efforts in Kaduna State.

The Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka disclosed this in a statement made available to media in Kaduna yesterday.

Uwadoka added that the amount donated to Kaduna is part of the company’s contribution of over N700 million, in form of product and cash donations, towards the national response efforts led by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

She noted that the food and beverages donated by Nestlé would support individuals and families most impacted by the containment measures put in place by the state government to stop the spread of the virus.

Speaking during the presentation, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Mauricio Alarco had said, Nestlé’s contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria was in line with the company’s purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

“Nestlé will continue to play its essential role in ensuring the uninterrupted availability of food and beverage products which are critical for the sustenance and well-being of millions of Nigerian families who rely on the company to help feed their families every day.

“Nestlé Nigeria is one of the largest food companies in Africa. For over 58 years, the company has been delighting consumers around Nigeria

by consistently delivering high quality nutritious food. With a staff strength of over 2,300 direct employees, 3 manufacturing sites, 8 branch offices and a head office located in Lagos, the company produces and markets several iconic brands, “he said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Kaduna State government, Permanent Secretary, General Service, office of the Secretary to the State Government, Bashiru Muhammad, commended Nestlé Nigeria for supporting the government’s efforts towards cushioning the impact of COVID-19 on Kaduna people.

It will be recalled that the state government had upon the expiration of one-month lock down on April 27, extended the stay-at-home order by another one month a development that has called for more palliative measure to cushion the effect of the lock down on several low-income homes.

