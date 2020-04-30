Coronavirus: NCDC commends Benue govt, urges improved surveillance

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The National Center for Disease Control, NSCDC has commended the commitment of the Benue State government in the fight against coronavirus.

Contact person and Technical Assistant of the Centre attached to the State, Dr. Steve Abah made the commendation during a presentation tagged ‘Summary of Activities of Benue State Covid 19 Response’, noted the government commitment strong in the area of funding, advocacy is at it highest level and information dissemination is also, high.

Dr. Abah said Benue State is faced with porous borders because of its boundary with many states as well as the high rate of internally displaced persons.

He intimated that NCDC has trained over 200 workers including doctors and nurses, Investigated 45 persons, Investigated 60 rumors carried out 48 samples and did follow up on 30 staff of Grace Cottage Hospital who were quarantined for having contact with the index case, stating that they have all be discharged.

The contact person however, observed that the state need to do more in area of clinical and isolation management, maintaining that it must prepare for the worst care scenery.

He therefore, recommended that there should be expansion of testing by decentralizing sample collection process and random sampling, improved laboratories, introduction of neighborhood watch, establishment of zonal treatment centres in the three (3) Senatorial zones of the State for increased efficiency and institutionalization of use of face masks and strict observance to social distancing.

“There should be re-enforcement in information dissemination, protection of health workers as well as border surveillance “Dr. Abah concluded.

The State Deputy Governor and Chairman, Action Committee on Covid 19 Engr. Benson Abounu said the State has distributed three (3) trucks of rice one each to Otukpo, Katsina-Ala and Gboko, adding that they are expecting large quantity of rice, semovita, noodles, sugar, Tomatoe Paste and salt from Dangote Foundation Group for which the State has paid 1 million naira for its transportation.

He intimated that the State has spent over 60 million, 20 each for establishment of Isolation center, part payment for center at the Benue State as well as procurement of Local fabricated face mask from Cross River Garment center.

Responding, Governor Samuel Ortom lauded the Action Committee for their effort and announced an additional 50 million naira to them.

