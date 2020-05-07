Coronavirus: NCAC donates protection equipment to police

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture,(NCAC )Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has donated Covid19 Personal Protection Equipment to members of the Nigeria Police Force.

This donation which is a continuation of the support of the Council to the fight against Covid 19 epidemic is to enhance the security of officers and men of the force who are in the front line in the effort to curb Covid 19 epidemic

A statement signed by Signed Chas Nwam Head of Media NCAC said making the donation, Otunba Runsewe commended the gallantry of the Police Force and their commitment to the enforcement of Covid -19 guidelines.

The NCAC boss also commended the Inspector General of Police for directing members of the force to respect human rights citizens in the discharge of the Covid 19 duties.

He also thanked Mr. President for showing exemplary leadership and commitment to the eradication of the epidemic.

The Inspector General of Police who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations Mr. Mojid Ali in his acceptance speech thanked Otunba Runsewe and his management team for appreciating the efforts of the Nigerian Police Force in the fight against Covid 19.

The DIG noted that the donation by the Director General of NCAC is yet another demonstration of his outstanding commitment to duty and to the development of the Nigerian nation.

The DIG to appealed to other well- meaning Nigerians to emulate the good gesture of NCAC boss by assisting the police with similar donations

The items donated by Otunba Runsewe includes locally made customized face shield, regular face masks made of local fabric and Sanitizers, liquid soap, Information and Communication materials among others.

It will be recalled that on April 23rd this year, the Director General of NCAC formally launched the Covid 19 Person Protection Equipment that was mass produced for distribution to people and institutions in the frontline in the fight against Corona Virus.

Runsewe called on all members of the public to see the Covid 19 epidemic as a national emergency and urged everyone to join hands with the government at all levels to overcome it adding that with God on our side, we will all see the end of the epidemic.

