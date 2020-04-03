Coronavirus: NASFAT distributes food items to vulnerable members

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The NASTRUL-LAHI-L-FATIH SOCIETY (NASFAT) Kaduna branch Thursday distributed food stuffs to vulnerable members of the society to help in reducing the pain of the lockdown in the state brought about by coronavirus.

Speaking to the media, the branch chairman, Engr. Muyideen Yusuf, said many of their members are suffering and the gesture is a way of putting smile on their faces.

The chairman led other executive members to different parts of the metropolis to distribute the items.

He urged well-to-do individuals and organizations to help the needy at this crucial time to sustain lives and livelihoods in society and pray for the quick recovery of all people that were affected by the pandemic

In his remark, the Iman of NASFAT Kaduna Zone, Maarooph Raji called for sober reflection and intensified efforts and prayers towards complete eradication of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the Chairman Planning Committee, Alh Abdul Waheed Amusa enjoined people to be patient and adhere to social distancing order by government.

While addressing the planning committee, the Kaduna Zone Chairman, Alh Kabiru Inuwa Bello urged the committee to discharge their responsibilities diligently.

Foodstuffs distributed includes: rice, spaghetti, beans, garri, oil and maize.