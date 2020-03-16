Coronavirus: Kebbi begins sensitization of NYSC members

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed has said that the scheme has been in constant touch with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and also the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure that lives of the Corps members are safe from the outbreak of coronavirus and other diseases.

He stated this at the Dakingari Orientation Camp adding that all the consultant managing camp clinics nationwide have been directed to sensitize Corps members against the virus.

“We are going to commence our sensitization this week because it has become necessary to protect the lives of our Corps members from any device, we have registered 1,563 2020 batch “A” stream 1 Corps members so far,” he added.

He commended the efforts of the state government for the renovation works of the Camp assuring him of their commitment towards using the Corps members into the necessary area to served.

The coordinator who also appealed to Governor Bagudu to support them with operational vehicles and, the completion of male hostel four which is the only request that is worrying the managements.

Responding, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu who was represented by the Hon. Commissioner of Youth and sports Hon. Gidado Aliyu Kaliel said that the national youth Service Corps has remained a beacon of hope for the nation’s development adding that it has provided graduate youth who prior to inception of the scheme were stranger to the diverse culture and tradition of other part of the nation.

“This programme is put together to prepare and equip you morally and physically on the challenges of service to the nation building,” he added.