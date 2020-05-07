Coronavirus: Kaduna Inland Dry Port distributes palliatives to host communities, journalists

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna Inland Dry Port Limited and Inland Container Nigeria Limited has donated food stuffs to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on its host communities and some journalists in the state.

The port Manager Mr. Rotimi Raimi- Hassan while presenting the food stuffs yesterday said it is the Company little ways of contribution to the Down Quarters Communities amidst the Pendemic.

He noted that the foodstuffs donated by the Company would support individuals and families most impacted by the containment measures put in place by the state government to stop the spread of the virus.

Raimi- Hassan added that the kaduna Inland Dry Port contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in the host Communities was in line with the company’s purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

“We will continue to play our essential role in ensuring the uninterrupted availability our services which are critical for the sustenance and well-being of millions of Nigerian families.

“The Coronavirus is real and I called on all our host Communities members to follow the Federal Government health advices of washing their hands with soap or sanitizer, keeping physical distance and avoiding crowded places.,

Receiving the donation on behalf of the the host Communities the Village Head of Down Quarters Alhaji Danjuma Musa commended the company for supporting the host Communities in cushioning the impact of COVID-19 on the people.

Similarly, the Secretary of Nigerian Union of Journalists kaduna State Council, Mr. John Femi Adi thanked Kaduna Inland Dry Port for seeing Journalists ad partners in progress.

Items donated includes: rice, noodles, oil and tomato paste.

