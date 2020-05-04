Coronavirus: Kaduna approves N5m life insurance for health workers

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has announced that it will pay daily incentives to frontline health workers and also provide them with additional insurance coverage for death and disability,

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by the state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Baloni.

According to Dr Baloni, high-risk staff will receive a compensation of N15,000 per day, while Medium risk staff will receive N10,000 per day and low-risk staff will receive N5,000 per day.

The statement also said that “the insurance package includes death benefit of N5million, disability benefit of N2.5m and COVID-19 infection cover of N100,000 daily for 10 days.’’

“This package has been enhanced from the initial set of benefits kindly donated by Leadway Assurance. Kaduna State Government is paying additional premiums to increase the assured sum for death and disability to the amounts stated above,” she said, adding that the Occupational Safety Incentive takes effect from April 2020.

The commissioner also commended health workers in the state for their dedication and professionalism in the efforts to contain and manage the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, she stated that Governor Nasir El-Rufai “has also paid a personal tribute to the medical professionals from the Ministry of Health, Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospitals who successfully treated him when he was infected by COVID-19.”

