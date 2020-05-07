Coronavirus: Jigawa govt offers free feeding to 950 almajiris

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

As part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Jigawa State Government has identified 43 ‘tsangaya’ schools in Kazaure local government area were islamic pupils popularly known as ‘almajirai’ study for an immediate feeding programme during the Ramadan period.

This was announced by the Special Adviser to the governor on Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mujitapha Sale Kwalam, said 950 almajirai would enjoy the free feeding exercise as directed by Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar.

Alhaji Mujitapha said this Wednesday while flagging-off the feeding exercise at the palace of the Emir of Kazaure explaining that, “all almajirai identified in tsangaya schools within the lock down local governments areas due to the covid-19 virus would be fed by the state government.”

He said so far 70 bags of rice, 200 bags of millet, 32 30 litres of cooking oil and cash worth N300,000 would be shared amongst the tsangaya teachers for the containment of the almajirai from begging around for food.

He said the step is to contain them within their tsangaya schools by preventing them from indiscriminate movements for food at houses thereby exposing them to infections.

While states in the Northern part of the country were returning ‘almajirai’ back to their indegent states, the Jigawa government is not only withholding them but also feeding them as long as the pandemic lasts.

So far three states that include kano, Gombe and Katsina have returned about 1,000 Jigawa islamic pupils residing in their states and all were under isolation.

It was at this point that the Jigawa state governor declared that he will not repatriate the non indegent almajirai from his state giving reasons as ‘inhumane’ and ‘unfairness to both affected states due to the likely spread of the coovid-19 disease.

According to him, the local Governments affected which include Dutse, Gwaram, Miga, and Auyo will join Kazaure, Birninkudu, Gumel and Gujungu town of Taura local Government for a total lockdown by Friday midnight.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner who confessed that testing is their major challenge but says they are into negotiations with a private laboratory that was accredited by the NCDC to solve the problem.

