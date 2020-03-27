Coronavirus: Jigawa closes boarders with neighbouring states

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

Despite no single case of coronavirus recorded in Jigawa, the state government has announced closure of its broader with neighbouring states.

This was announced by the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Abba Zakari while briefing newsmen on the outcome of emergency meeting of state task force on the virus.

He said the boarder closure will take effect from Friday 12 midnight and all necessary measures will be used to enforce the restriction.

Dr Zakari added that, the meeting with religious leaders has approved the shortening of prayer time and service. They also approved the banning of social gathering such as, Wedding, Naming ceremony and condolence, however few people of not more than 20 can briefly hold the ceremony.

Similarly, the state Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps aAlhaji Garba Muhammad said, they have mobilized 250 special corps for emergency respond in case of any reported case,as well as enforcing any low and measures/decision taken to prevent the spread of the diseases in to the state.

In their side the state chapter of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives along with Nigeria Medical Association promise to joined hands with state government in taken measures and enlighten public to adhere with preventive measures against the virus spread.