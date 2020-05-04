Coronavirus: IGP orders probe into officers’ attack in Oyo

Share This





















• Says many policemen hospitalized nationwide

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu, has commended the DCO II, Eruwa Police Division, ASP Adeyemo Ogunyemi, for his uncommon restraint and professionalism in the face of unprovoked attack as shown in a viral video where a woman identified as Kehinde Afolake was seen assaulting him unchallenged and without retaliation, while he was carrying out the COVID-19 enforcement duties at Gbolagunte, Okeola area of Eruwa, Ibarapa, Oyo State.

The police in a statement issued yesterday by its PRO, Frank Mba, said the officer, like a lamb being led to the slaughter, did not fight back but rather, maintained absolute calm, patience and decorum even as the woman rough handled him and slapped him severally.

The statement said the woman also assaulted two female police officers, Inspr. Ojola Abiola and Inspr. Queen Eguaoje and gave one of them human bite on Saturday, 2nd May, 2020 during an attempt to invite her to the Police Station for the earlier incident of serious assault on the DCO.

“The Ewura incident thus is a classic example of unprovoked, unwarranted and unnecessary attacks faced by police officers in the course of performing their legitimate duties. The IGP therefore warned that this trend will no longer be tolerated by the Force.”

The IGP noted that since the commencement of the COVID-19 enforcement duties, a total of 27 police personnel have suffered series of attacks and assaults from members of the public at different times and different locations.

Many of these officers, he reiterated are still in hospitals receiving treatment from the injuries sustained during such attacks.

“These include a female police officer, PC Ngozi Nkem, in Agbor, Delta State who was seriously assaulted when a police team was dispersing a group of persons holding a birthday party in clear disobedience to the social restrictions and distancing orders. Apart from the attack on the person of police officers, some of these citizens have equally carried out attacks on police assets and facilities. For example, two (2) police stations and police quarters were attacked and burnt down in Katsina and Abia States while fifteen (15) police vehicles/motorcycles were also damaged.”

Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Oyo Command to carry out a discreet investigation into the Ewura attack on the police officers and ensure that justice is done.

