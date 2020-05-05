Coronavirus: Gov. Matawalle shuts down Shinkafi Int’l market

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has announced the immediate closure of a popular Shinkafi International Market following fear of corona virus spread in the zone.

The weekly international market in Shinkafi local government area has been a great source of economic growth as neighboring countries including Niger republic, Tchad and Cameroon were fully participating for decades.

This was heralded by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Nagogo in an emergency press conference yesterday at the Police headquarters Gusau, Zamfara State capital.

CP Nagogo said, it was found necessary by Governor Matawalle’s administration to shut down the market and to restrict public movements from 8pm of yesterday (Monday) to 6am of today across the state as directed by the Federal Government with a view to ensure spread of Covid-19 was curved.

“I am advising the general public to ensure that all legitimate businesses are rounded up before 8pm of today (Monday) as security personnel would take over major streets to enforce the curfew”, CP Nagogo has warned.

In the same light, the Commissioner of Police further displayed 101 vehicles been arrested for various offences related to lockdown order imposed by the State Governor Matawalle since the 26th of March 2020.

