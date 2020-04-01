Coronavirus: Gov. Matawalle inspects borders, commends security operatives

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has commended the security operatives overseeing borders of the state over their level of commitment towards the success of the shutdown order being enforced since last Saturday.

Matawalle made the commendation when he paid a surprise visit to the state border with Katsina at Yan kara village.

He said the visit was to have a firsthand knowledge of how the directive to shut down the state was being enforced.

On sighting hundreds of trucks lined up by the road side at the border, which has since become crowded like a market place, Matawalle ordered the release of all vehicles conveying food and medical supplies to pass.

“However, you must ensure that you screen the contents loaded on each vehicle to properly ascertain they are carrying only food or medicine”, Governor Matawalle warned.

He said the decision to shut down the state was taken along with his Katsina and Sokoto States counterparts who have equally shut down their borders. “I want to commend the cooperation my administration was receiving from my neighbouring governors of Katsina and Sokoto States to ensure that this effort yields the positive results”.

He said the existing shut down policy will be relaxed at the expiration of the two weeks or reviewed with measures depending on the level of improvement at the control of the pandemic.

The Zamfara state borders were cordoned up by large number of security personnel to ensure total stoppage of interstate movements as health personnel were attached to check health status of drivers that could be allowed into the state.