Coronavirus: Foundation distributes palliatives in Adamawa, targets other places

By Musa Adamu

The AB Haske Foundation, a humanitarian and philanthropic organization, said it had distributed food and other items as palliatives to to the needy and vulnerable in about 21 Local Government Areas (LGA) in Adamawa State.

According to the Foundation in a statement signed by Chaise Bansi, its Director General, the gesture is in line with the series of interventions mapped out by it to ameliorate the hardship of the people, especially at this time of lockdown brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It explained that the distribution of the palliatives commenced in Adamawa South Senatorial District with Local Governments such as Mayo-Belwa, Jada, Ganye and Toungo being the first to get the intervention.

It noted that a total number of 21 Local Government Areas had been covered so far in less than one week.

The statement quoted the Director General as saying: “a total number of 14,000 vulnerable persons across the state were targeted.”

Represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Bashir, the Ciroman Ganye, the Chairman of the foundation who is also the founder, said they would continue to do more for the society to bring succour to the needy.

He further noted that the Foundation was targeting other places after Adamawa South for such interventions.

“We have studied the situation and found out that with the issue of Coronavirus, our people are in need and are experiencing hardship. This is why in addition to our normal interventions, the founder decided to support the vulnerable.”

The statement added that “Some of the people provided with the palliatives included the physically-challenged, widows, orphans and other vulnerable persons.

“The beneficiaries expressed appreciation that the foundation has come to their aid at this critical moment, praying for God Almighty to continue to provide for them to do more.”

It said at Toungo, the Coordinator of the AB Haske Foundation in the Local Government, Hamman Adama Baba Soba, promised that all the items provided would be judiciously distributed among the targeted beneficiaries.

It said the gesture attracted the commendation of the District Head of Kiri in Toungo Local Government, Musa Gindau, who said in his 22 years as the District Head, “this was the first time such a gesture was extended to his people.

“We have never seen such a thing. We are happy and we will remained grateful. We pray for the person who has done this for our people.”

It disclosed that the Foundation also received commendations and praises from other beneficiaries in all the local governments covered so far.

“The AB Haske Foundation has been in the forefront of providing succour to and supporting the indigent people of Adamawa State in their different localities, which include award of scholarships to children of the needy, construction of boreholes in communities in need, among other interventions.”

