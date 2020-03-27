Coronavirus: FG to announce maximum number of gathering soon-Health Minister

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Federal government said it will soon announce the maximum number of gathering to contain social distancing to avoid the spread of Novel Coronavirus(COVID-19), in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated this yesterday at a media update on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He noted that some states have put the maximum number of gatherings at 50, but a general order would be announced.

“Directives have thus been issued at national and state level, to limit all large gatherings including religious, social and political gatherings, schools, events etc.

“Markets have also been closed and alternative solutions to the food supply chain created in some states. More of the all-important social distancing measures shall be considered in the coming days”.

Ehanire said that the inconveniences were regretted, but he urged all citizens to accept and practice them in good faith, as they were for their common good and in the interest of all Nigerians.

He, however said that more measures may be needed to be instituted by the federal and state government as the situation evolves.

The minister said that other critical measure the country was taking was contact tracing, which was still on going, to identify persons who have been in close contact with confirmed cases.

He said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had deployed Rapid Response Teams to affected states to support response activities.

While calling on all health facilities at al levels whether public or private, to be on high alert, he noted that all healthcare workers of all cadres should maintain a high index of suspicion and to give full cooperation to contact tracers everywhere.

“FMOH is working closely with states and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, to review response activities and to institute measures to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“The multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) led by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), coordinates it and other national response activities.

“FMOH is working with Nigerian Customs Service and Nigeria Immigratio Service and Nigeria Ports Authority to ensure surveillance at land and sea borders.

“Ships coming in through the seaports are also subjected to mandatory health screening and clearance by Port Health Services, especially ships that sailed from high-risk ports, have been at sea for less than 14 days or that have crew members who are ill,” he said.