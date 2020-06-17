Coronavirus: FG releases conditions to reopen schools

Share This





















Lists hand-washing facilities, body temperature checks, social distancing, others

By Ese Awhotu

The federal government on Tuesday gave conditions for reopening of schools including tertiary institutions across the country.

This is as parents and students wait anxiously to return to academic work following the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus that led to closure schools on March 19, being part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu , who released the conditions to reopen schools while speaking at the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board( JAMB) 2020 virtual policy meeting in Abuja, said that, for a campus to be reopened, it must do the following: Install hand-washing facilities, Have equipment for body temperature checks, Provide body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities, including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc. and the whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated.

Others include; All efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene and ensure social/physical distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.

The minister who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, also commended institutions that are engaging in inventions to counter the pandemic like ventilators, sanitizers, handwashing machines among others.

He, however, advised educational institutions not wait until the federal government announces reopening or the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) issues guidelines for their resumption before taking actions.

“I urge all the Heads of Institution not to wait till the announcement on opening before putting in place all necessary measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” he said

The minister said government is seriously concerned about the lockdown of educational institutions and the Presidential Task Force is working with facts and figures to limit the negative effects of the pandemic.

“The Presidential Task Force is working assiduously with facts and figures that mirror the reality of our current situation and circumstance. We are making use of them to respond to the challenges in such a way that we can limit and manage the negative effects of the pandemic,” he said

