Coronavirus: Exclusive breastfeeding reduces risk of children infection, says Experts

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

A nongovernmental organisation popularly known as Action Against Hunger (ACF,WINN) has described the practice of exclusive breastfeeding as one of the best ways that would prevent children from the risk of Covid – 19 pandemic.

The WINN Programme Manager in Jigawa State, Mrs Olajumoke Ojodapo and the ACF Advocacy Manager, Sabiu Suleiman Shehu disclosed this Tuesday at a meeting with media practitioners in Dutse.

“Breast milk provides all the food and water that the baby needs during the first 6 months of life including covid19 pandemic period, and breast protects baby from many illnesses such as watery stool and vomiting,fever,cough, catarrh, skin rashes and makes children look good and intelligent.

“Though Covid19 has no vaccines yet, but given the new born child enough breast feeding and proper hygiene, good environment can equally protect the child and improve his/her immunity,” the presenters said.

They also urged the pregnant women to maintain attendance of antenatal care at least four times before delivery as well as observing prevention measures that include use of face-mask, sanitising hand and practising social distancing.

“These check-ups are important to ensure that you and your unborn child are healthy and also enable you to learn about your health and how your child is growing”.

“Start breast feeding within 30 to one hour of birth. and in view of Covud-19, the care giver or mother should properly wash hands with soap or ash before initiating breast milk to a baby”. they emphasized.

They also warned all the pregnant women and breast feeding mothers to always be abided by rules and directives given out to overcome the child malnutrition in Jagiwa State.

