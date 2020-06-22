Coronavirus: EU, UN donate $22m medical tools to FG

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) received delivery of vital supplies to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

A statement issued Sunday by Oluwatosin Akingbulu, Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships,

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said the shipment, along with others coming soon, are procured through the One UN COVID-19 Basket Fund with a significant contribution from the EU – and will be valued at more than USD 22 million.

The statement said the current shipment includes, among other items, 545 oxygen concentrators, more than 100,000 test kits, infrared digital no-touch thermometers, numerous Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), laboratory supplies and emergency health kits that will boost the Nigerian Government’s efforts COVID-19 response and care for those affected by the coronavirus.

“The essential medical supplies will enhance efforts of the frontline responders providing care and treatment to people affected by the virus, increase testing capacity and early detection of those affected by the virus, and support the hospitalisation and management of COVID-19 cases. The supply were handed over to the Government of Nigeria through the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the NPHCDA and was officially presented to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at an event attended by high-level delegates from the EU, Ministry of Health and UN.

“The arrival of the medical supplies will be a boost to the Government’s efforts to provide an efficient and effective healthcare response for those affected by the virus. These vital supplies co-funded by the EU will help us to both protect healthcare workers and ensure people are tested and treated as quickly as possible to save lives,” said Mr. Edward Kallon, the UN’s Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria.

The European Union, has contributed EUR 50 million through the Nigeria One UN COVID-19 response, which serves as One COVID-19 Financing and Investment Platform, through which different stakeholders (including UN, other multilateral and bilateral donors, as well as private sector donors, foundations and philanthropists) can channel their financial support to the multi-sectoral efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Response.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...