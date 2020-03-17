Coronavirus; Enugu suspect tests negative

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Enugu State Government yesterday disclosed that the suspected coronavirus patient in the state has been confirmed negative to the disease.

This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi.

The statement said that the suspect’s specimen sent to IRUA Specialist Hospital for investigation tested negative.

The statement reads in part: “the Enugu State Ministry of Health hereby informs the general public that we have received the result of the investigation sent to IRUA Specialist Hospital which is further corroborated by Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) as negative.

“We hereby enjoin the general public to go about their normal business, however, to remain alert and vigilant, observing basic personal health hygiene.”

However, to contain the virus and other contagious diseases, the Enugu State Government said it has released N20 million emergency funds to the management of the State Isolation Center to ensure that the facilities are optimally ready to deal with the situation and any other emergency that may arise forthwith.