Coronavirus: el Rufai goes into isolation

From: Oyelola Femi, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Northwest Nigeria, Nasir El-Rufai has gone into self-isolation after a member of his immediate family and senior aides tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor made this known in a broadcast on over the weekend shared via his social media page.

According to El-Rufai, he would remain in self-isolation as a precaution pending a COVID-19 test to be conducted on Sunday.

He said: “This is purely a precautionary move that complies with the standard COVID-19 protocols. There will be another update when the test results are ready.

“I appeal to every resident of Kaduna State to observe and abide by the preventive protocols against COVID-19, especially wearing facemasks, avoiding large gatherings, practising physical distancing and washing their hands regularly.”

Recall that the Kaduna governor had tested positive for COVID-19 in March but recovered after some weeks.

