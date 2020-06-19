Coronavirus: El-Rufai commissions mobile testing laboratory

Share This





















Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has commissioned a mobile testing laboratory donated by the state by USAID.

The Gen Expert Laboratory is fully equipped with vital testing equipment and has a capacity of about 400 tests daily.

It adjudged as part of measures to enhance community testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Speaking at the Government House in Kaduna, El-Rufai assured that the mobile testing laboratory would boost community test and early detection of COVID-19 cases across the 23 local government areas of the state.

While lamenting over the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Governor warned that the government may reinforce a total lockdown of the state should the infections overwhelm the health system and medical personnel that have been put in place to fight the pandemic.

He also urged the people to shun care-free attitudes about the dangers of the pandemic which he said could worsen the situation.

